Versace Men's Spring 2019

Donatella Versace's latest Men's collection presented an army of gladiator-esque models each with protruding muscles and dressed in a myriad of styles. Neon-colored suits, floral print silks, iridescent jackets, and gold shoulder bags in python. This is the new Versace man. Of course, there was room for women, too. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Imaan Hammam also walked the show in leather and crystal-embroidered party dresses. Ultimately, the show's message was simple and direct, sure to clear up any confusion: it's Versace not Versach-ee.