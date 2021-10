Y/ Project Men's Spring 2019

Glenn Martens exposes an underground and subtle vision of Australian cloakrooms, subverting codes of style while exploring new fashion territories. The result? A new idea of ​summer dressing. There was an XXL white blazer with beautiful, broad shoulders. In terms of fabrics, lightweight nylon danced gracefully with cotton and wool accents, while strapless structured trench coats in pastel color resembled the almost heavenly façades of buildings along the rocks of the Amalfi Coast.