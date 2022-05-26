Related Articles

Film & TV

Zoë Kravitz: Portrait of a Lady

From major blockbusters to hit shows, the magnetic muse of Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium is slowly but surely changing the face of Hollywood as we know it.
03.05.2019 by Simon Liberati
Pop culture

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related

When it comes to Hollywood, it's all in the family.

04.21.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion

Zoë Kravitz Has Been a Style Icon for Decades

A year after her super chic Paris nuptials, we reflect on the "High Fidelity" star's stunning outfits.
06.30.2020 by Juliana Bakumenko

Lenny Kravitz 1991 Performance

Pop culture

Young Photos of Lenny Kravitz

In honor of his 58th birthday, join L'OFFICIEL remembering some of Lenny Kravitz's best '90s moments.

05.26.2022 by Ona Carranza
Stevie Nicks in White Gown and Heeled Clogs

Fashion

Stevie Nicks’ Dreamiest Looks

Take a look at the ethereal White Witch of rock ‘n’ roll, Stevie Nicks, and her mark on both music and fashion with her poetic lyrics, piercing voice, and magical, otherworldly ensembles.

05.26.2022 by Hannah Militano
Fashion

The Sandbox Founders Talk Breaking Into the Metaverse

The founders of The Sandbox discuss the value of a communal virtual space, and why fashion brands are increasingly interested in playing there.

05.26.2022 by Baptiste Piégay
L'OFFICIEL Land inspired by the deserts of Dune and Total Recall.

Fashion

The Sandbox Launches L'OFFICIEL Land

L'OFFICIEL is embracing the metaverse by collaborating with The Sandbox on a new virtual space that brings our century-old history to the digital age.

05.26.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Hailey Bieber does makeup on BareMinerals

Beauty

7 Summer Beauty Buys to Shop This Season

Here are the L'OFFICIEL-approved makeup and skincare products you need this summer before they sell out. 

05.23.2022 by Ona Carranza
Film & TV

Cillian Murphy’s Most Iconic Roles

Cillian Murphy is a chameleon in Hollywood. From Peaky Blinders to Batman, he proves time and time again that he is one of the most prolific actors of our time. 

05.25.2022 by Alice First
Shopping

5 Swimwear Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

These Instagram brands are worth the investment for summer 2022.

05.25.2022 by Ona Carranza
Fashion

Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette. 

05.19.2022 by Simone Vertua