Pop culture

A Look Into Lily Allen's Complete Dating History

"Smile" singer Lily Allen's new album seems to concern her divorce from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, prompting curiosity from fans about the singer's relationship history.

Published 10.24.2025 by Mariana Toro
Last updated on 10.24.2025
Lily Allen at Collector's Dinner in Frieze London 2025. Lilly Allen. LOEWE.
Lily Allen photographed in at the Collector's Dinner in Frieze London 2025. Getty Images.

Tags

davidharbourdivorcesingerpopculturecelebritiesrelationship

Related Articles

person human face

Music

Lily Allen Calls Out Music Festival for Lack of Gender Diversity

Festival producers haven’t learned have they?
01.15.2021 by Abraham Martinez
clothing apparel jacket coat person human sunglasses accessories accessory leather jacket

Pop culture

10 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Las Vegas

In honor of Bennifer's big day, here are other celebrity pairings who had their nuptial ceremonies in Las Vegas.

07.18.2022 by Courtney Mason
A group of teenagers looking at the camera.

Film & TV

Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5

The end is near — here's everything we know about Netflix's favorite sci-fi drama series.

02.01.2023 by Janelle Sessoms

Recommended posts for you

Lily Allen attends the De Beers private view of 'Voyage Through the Diamond Realm' at Frieze Masters, London. 2025. Lilly Allen.

Pop culture

A Look Into Lily Allen's Complete Dating History

"Smile" singer Lily Allen's new album seems to concern her divorce from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, prompting curiosity from fans about the singer's relationship history.

10.24.2025 by Mariana Toro
Person holding a brown suede bag

Shopping

Suede Bags Reign As This Season's Most Sophisticated Style

With a range of different sizes and colors, suede bags have become the sought-after accessory of the season. 

10.24.2025 by Ariela Tepperman
Sabrina Carpenter onstage in Houston at Toyota Center as part of her Short n' Sweet Tour. Sabrina Carpenter. Short n' Sweet.

Music

Sabrina Carpenter Is Back On The Road! See Tour Dates, Setlists, And More

On Oct. 23, Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the second leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour in Pittsburgh, featuring songs from her latest album Man's Best Friend. Here's everything to know about the new dates and how to get tickets.

10.24.2025 by Mariana Toro
los angeles black hair hair person adult female woman jewelry necklace photography portrait

Pop culture

Your Favorite Celebrities May Have Your Next Film Recommendation Thanks to Letterboxd

Celebrity Letterboxd accounts are taking over, and L’OFFICIEL reveals which stars to follow for every film genre you love.

10.24.2025 by Lacey Whitson
Markarian fall/winter 2026 bridal collection : bridal trends : fall/winter 2026 bridal trends

Fashion Week

All The Fall/Winter 2026 Bridal Trends To Keep Your Eyes On

Between retro-inspired twists and fresh contemporary details, New York Bridal Fashion Week has introduced plenty of notable trends we'll be seeing in bridal looks for the season ahead.

10.24.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
carolina k helena christensen mamacita collection

Fashion

Helena Christensen and Carolina K Honor Maternal Lineage In "Extra Personal" New Capsule

The supermodel has teamed up with designer Carolina Kleinman for the limited-edition, ancestry-inspired "Mamacita" collection.

10.24.2025 by Samantha Simon
Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2025 campaign featuring Nicholas Hoult and Claudia Schiffer. Photography by Glen Luchford, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

Fashion

Inside the Fall/Winter 2025 Campaigns Defining the Season

This year’s biggest fashion houses are setting the tone for autumn with celebrity casting, cinematic direction, and a renewed focus on fashion. 

10.24.2025 by Caroline Cubbin & Grace Clarke
Chanel dinner to celebrate the new Première Galon Watch. Getty Images, courtesy of Chanel.

Fashion

Inside Chanel's Intimate Celebration for the Première Galon Watch

Riley Keough, Tessa Thompson, Paloma Elsesser, and more gathered at New York’s Chateau Royale to toast Chanel’s latest timepiece.

10.23.2025 by Grace Clarke