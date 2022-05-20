5 Swimwear Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Related Articles

Model in a black swim skirt with green straps, posing in front of a palm tree and a tan wall

Fashion

Swim Skirts Are the New Piece You Need in Your Summer Wardrobe

Move over basic coverups, it’s time for the swim skirt to shine.

04.02.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
clothing apparel person human sunglasses accessories accessory sun hat hat

Fashion

Black Swimsuits: The Forever Summer Item to Shop Now

Beat the summer heat with these black bikinis and one-pieces that you'll forever love and need.

07.02.2020 by Taylor Jeffries
swimming water person sport human sports outdoors nature

Fashion

10 Sustainable Swimwear Brands to Shop for Summer 2021

This Earth Month, get ready for an eco-friendly summer with these stylish sustainable swimwear brands.

04.08.2021 by Carmenlucia Acosta

Recommended posts for you

Photographed by Matt Colombo for L'OFFICIEL Art Spring 2022

Shopping

7 Sunny Yellow Pieces to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Give your closet a touch of sunshine.

05.20.2022 by Ona Carranza
Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette. 

05.19.2022 by Simone Vertua
Megan Fox wears a sheer form fitting dress while standing next to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who wears a red sparkly suit.

Fashion

The Punk and the Princess: The Best of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Couple Looks

To celebrate the premiere of their new film Good Mourning, look back at some of MGK and Megan Fox's best style moments.

04.22.2022 by Frankie Rowley
Vintage Swimwear from L'Officiel Archives

Shopping

5 Swimwear Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

These Instagram brands are worth the investment for summer 2022.

05.20.2022 by Ona Carranza
unspecified clothing apparel bonnet hat person human

Fashion

Young Cher's Best ‘60s and ‘70s Fashion Moments

On Cher’s 76th birthday, take a walk down memory lane to the start of young Cher’s liberating living cultural legacy.

05.20.2021 by Nicolette Salmi
person human clothing apparel pants shoe footwear sleeve jeans denim

Fashion

Harry Styles' Style Evolution

From One Direction's early days to his latest album release, Harry Styles' fashion sense has dramatically evolved over the years.

03.18.2021 by Margherita Meda
clothing apparel person human

L'Officiel Art

Kennedy Yanko is Moving Weight

The New York-based artist’s latest works are a study in harmony.

05.19.2022 by Alexis Schwartz

Film & TV

Everything We Know About the New 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff, 'House of the Dragon'

For those still disappointed by the final season of Game of Thrones, the new spinoff House of the Dragon might serve as redemption.

05.19.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo