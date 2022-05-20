5 Swimwear Brands That Should Be On Your Radar
These Instagram brands are worth the investment for summer 2022.
These Instagram brands are worth the investment for summer 2022.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.