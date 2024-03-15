Shopping

10 Platform Sandals to Embrace the Boho Chic Revival

As ruffle tops, loose hanging skirts, and flowy maxi dresses start making their way back into our closets, L'OFFICIEL selected the best platform shoes to welcome the boho-chic renaissance.

03.15.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
Sienna Miller. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Sienna Miller. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Tags

shoesaccessoriesbohoSpring/Summer 2024chloe

Related Articles

Slingback Loafer in Burgundy and Gold Detail

Fashion

10 Slingback Heels to Wear in 2024

When pumps feel too formal and sandals too revealing, slingback heels offer just the right amount of support and chic-ness you need to walk into 2024.

01.11.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
fashion horizontal autumn fashion collection paris adult female person woman shoe handbag sandal crowd necklace

Fashion Week

Chloé Reintroduces Bohemian Chic for This Season

Chemena Kamali presents her much-anticipated debut collection for Chloé. 

02.29.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
clothing apparel person human evening dress fashion gown robe

Fashion

Is the Boho Girl Having a Comeback?

The short answer: yes.

07.29.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair

Recommended posts for you

london shirt adult female person woman tartan fashion coat blouse face

Pop culture

Cara Delevingne Takes to Instagram To Thank Firefighters After Home Blaze

After a fire destroyed Delevingne's Studio City, California home, the model thanks firefighters for saving her cats. 

03.15.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Jennie in a white and black dress at Cannes.

Beauty

Your Guide to the 10 Step Korean Skincare Routine for Glowy Glass Skin

The viral 10-step Korean beauty routine has emerged as one of the most popular skincare trends in recent years. Wondering how to achieve the perfect beauty routine? Here are simple steps to follow daily to start on your K-beauty skincare journey.

03.15.2024 by Flavio Greco
kate middleton photo

Pop culture

Prince William Pokes Fun at the Kate Middleton Family Photo Drama Chat

Royals from around the world are weighing in on Kate Middleton photo-editing scandal, while the public still seeks answers about her health and whereabouts.

03.13.2024 by L'OFFICIEL UK
Sienna Miller. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Shopping

10 Platform Sandals to Embrace the Boho Chic Revival

As ruffle tops, loose hanging skirts, and flowy maxi dresses start making their way back into our closets, L'OFFICIEL selected the best platform shoes to welcome the boho-chic renaissance.

03.15.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
best lip oils: rhode hailey bieber

Beauty

8 Juiciest Lip Oils for All-Day Hydration

Time to take your credit cards out, L'OFFICIEL has rounded up the best lip oils for juicy, nourished lips.

03.15.2024 by Pia Bello
pmcarc entertainment film festival sxsw sxsw 2024 premiere topics austin coat shoe high heel long sleeve person fashion adult female woman overcoat

Fashion

Hunter Schafer Steps Out in an Archival Prada Look At SXSW

The actress stuns in a look from Prada's Fall/Winter 2007 collection, hat and all.

03.15.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
nara smith

Pop culture

Who is Nara Smith?

Meet the model-influencer-young mom who is taking over TikTok. 

03.15.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
vintage jean shorts in Hailey Bieber

Shopping

Vintage Jean Shorts are Back, Here's Where to Buy Yours

Set the dad jokes aside. Jorts are officially back. 

06.30.2023 by Kyra Linekin