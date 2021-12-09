11 Luxury Resorts Around the World
Discover some of the best luxury resorts you can visit on your next trip.
Discover some of the best luxury resorts you can visit on your next trip.
Designer Ora Ïto and artist Daniel Buren, who earned French President Emmanuel Macron's stamp of approval, bring artistic flair to L'OFFICIEL's centennial celebration with Moët & Chandon. With a shared modern approach that takes cues from mid-century design, the pair revel over glasses of Moët & Chandon's Grand Vintage Collection 1952.