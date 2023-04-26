Sotheby's to Auction Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Private Collection
It has been 32 years since the beloved rockstar passed away, but now, Sotheby's is giving an inside look into Mercury's secret life.
It has been 32 years since the beloved rockstar passed away, but now, Sotheby's is giving an inside look into Mercury's secret life.
With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.