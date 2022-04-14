L'Officiel Art

Sotheby's Launches First Generative Art Auction Featuring NFTs

In a new gallery curation dedicated to the history of generative art from the 1960s to now, Sotheby's upcoming auction allows buyers to build their physical and digital art collections.

04.14.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
"Manchester Illuminated Universal Turing Machine, #22" (1988) by Roman Verostko. Courtesy of Sotheby's.

