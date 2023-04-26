L'Officiel Art

Artist Vanessa Beecroft on the Power of the Female Body

Artist Vanessa Beecroft stages provocative and powerful performances that have a foothold in both the fashion and art worlds.

Published 04.24.2023 by Fabia Di Drusco
Woman wears pinstripe blazer.
Polaroid of Vanessa Beecroft.

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L'Officiel Art

Now What? Life Post-Protest: Amplifying Black Art

Traditional protesting and petitioning are at the heart of social change in our country. But what does it look like to uproot and change systemically exclusive industries like the art world?

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L'Officiel Art

Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil

With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.

07.28.2021 by Interview by Hans Ulrich Obrist
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L'Officiel Art

Hans Ulrich Obrist and Daniel Birnbaum on the New Digital Art Space

As the art world progresses toward more AR/VR spaces, curators Hans Ulrich Obrist and Daniel Birnbaum collaborate with artists in exciting new digital mediums

12.02.2022 by Alexis Schwartz

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