L'Officiel Art

Artist Vanessa Beecroft on the Power of the Female Body

Artist Vanessa Beecroft stages provocative and powerful performances that have a foothold in both the fashion and art worlds.

04.24.2023 by Fabia Di Drusco
Woman wears pinstripe blazer.
Polaroid of Vanessa Beecroft.

Tags

fashionartworksaintlaurentskimsmugler

Related Articles

clothing apparel person human skirt shorts people female

L'Officiel Art

Now What? Life Post-Protest: Amplifying Black Art

Traditional protesting and petitioning are at the heart of social change in our country. But what does it look like to uproot and change systemically exclusive industries like the art world?

07.10.2020 by Ryan Norville
shirt clothing apparel person human home decor hat

L'Officiel Art

Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil

With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.

07.26.2021 by Interview by Hans Ulrich Obrist
Portrait of Hans Ulrich Obrist by Thomas Bayrle

L'Officiel Art

Hans Ulrich Obrist and Daniel Birnbaum on the New Digital Art Space

As the art world progresses toward more AR/VR spaces, curators Hans Ulrich Obrist and Daniel Birnbaum collaborate with artists in exciting new digital mediums

12.02.2022 by Alexis Schwartz

Recommended posts for you

Woman wears pinstripe blazer.

L'Officiel Art

Artist Vanessa Beecroft on the Power of the Female Body

Artist Vanessa Beecroft stages provocative and powerful performances that have a foothold in both the fashion and art worlds.

04.24.2023 by Fabia Di Drusco
3 models wearing Skims underwear and bra sets that match their skin tones.

Shopping

No-Show Underwear to Shop Year-Round

L'OFFICIEL takes a look at the best no-show underwear available right now. 

02.08.2023 by Skylar Elizabeth
person human reading

Film & TV

16 Movies Every Channing Tatum Fan Has to Watch

From swoon-worthy 2000s rom-coms to psychological thrillers, Tatum has come a long way in his acting career. Let's take a look at some of his best acting moments in honor of the release of Magic Mike's Last Dance

04.26.2023 by Alexa Dark
blouse dress shoe formal wear adult female person woman evening dress high heel

Shopping

13 Must-Have Summer Dresses For the Perfect It Girl Summer

As we're all looking ahead to sunnier days, refresh your wardrobe with these summer-ready dresses. 

04.26.2023 by Faith McGuinness
A group of models posing behind a glass wall.

Fashion

Tom Ford Turns to His Archives For His Final Collection

For the final collection of his eponymous brand, Tom Ford re-creates his signature pieces.

04.26.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
clothing apparel person human face evening dress fashion gown robe

Fashion

What Happens Inside the Met Gala?

Get an inside look at the most glamorous event of the year. 

04.26.2023 by Sofia Mosier
Channing Tatum wears black, leather coat with fur trim.

Pop culture

Young Photos of Channing Tatum

In honor of our favorite hunk, heartthrob, and, of course, male stripper, here are iconic archives photos of young Channing Tatum. 

04.26.2023 by Lina Levein
Man wears white trousers and regal cloak and crown.

L'Officiel Art

Sotheby's to Auction Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Private Collection

It has been 32 years since the beloved rockstar passed away, but now, Sotheby's is giving an inside look into Mercury's secret life.

04.26.2023 by Lina Levein