Artist Vanessa Beecroft on the Power of the Female Body
Artist Vanessa Beecroft stages provocative and powerful performances that have a foothold in both the fashion and art worlds.
Artist Vanessa Beecroft stages provocative and powerful performances that have a foothold in both the fashion and art worlds.
With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.