Dries Van Noten Men's Spring 2019

Adapted to the work of one of the greatest designers of the twentieth century, Verner Panton, the Spring 2019 collection carries the sweet air of the beat generation. The sophistication of colors and patterns confronts the radical cuts, including workwear and soft-tailoring with adjusted volumes. The result is a subtle, subdued elegance that is at the core of the unique universe of Belgian fashion.