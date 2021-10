Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019

Cruise collections are here and in full force. Yesterday, Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2019 show was held at The Marguerite and Aimé Maeght Foundation in Saint Paul de Vence, France. The collection boasted floral patterns and heavyweight graphics paired with contemporary art and architectural influences. Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière also presented a collaboration with iconic writer, illustrator, and fashion editor Grace Coddington.