Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring 2018

Alexandre Vauthier, the couturier known for dressing Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Caroline Vreeland in addition to a host of other cool girls just presented his Spring 2018 couture collection. Staying true to the designer’s aesthetic, the draped minidresses, ruffled tops and skintight pants felt like they were made for the bold celebrity styles plates of the world. Below, our show notes on the collection.