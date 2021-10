Azzaro Couture Spring 2018

Maxime Simoëns presented his second collection for Azzaro, the legendary French fashion house in Paris during couture week. True to the brand’s celebrity following of the past (Sophia Loren, Raquel Welch and Marisa Berenson), his pieces were all about glamour. Think: high-shine metallic blazers for men, purple feather boa jackets, and sequined pants. Below, our show notes on the collection.