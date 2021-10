Givenchy Couture Spring 2018

Clare Waight Keller (formerly of Chloe) just debuted her very first couture collection for Givenchy in Paris. The British designer’s moonlit show was comprised of dark black and blue gowns (often paired with sharply tailored blazers both long and short) embellished with feathers and crystals and some menswear options, too. Below, our show notes for the collection.