Chanel Resort 2025. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Explore All the Best Looks From the Cruise 2025 Runways

Although we're still fantasizing about some of the Fall/Winter 2024 looks seen on the runways this past February, it's already time to start thinking about Cruise fashion.

07.12.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
london blouse clothing adult female person woman fashion

Fashion

Get Ready for Spring/Summer 2025 With These Must-Have Colors

From baby pink to bold pops of orange, L'OFFICIEL has all the color trends from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways. 

09.23.2024 by Grace Clarke
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024. Getty Images.

Fashion

Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Trends From the Runway

Use the runway as your guide to get a first look at the fall fashion trends everyone will be wearing this year.

08.15.2024 by Grace Clarke and Caroline Cubbin

Gucci Resort 2025. Photo: Getty Images.

Fashion

The Top Resort 2025 Trends, From Fringe to Animal Prints

Resort 2025 brought bold denim-on-denim, fringe accents, and ‘60s vibes to the runway. Discover the standout moments from Gucci, Carolina Herrera, Alexander McQueen, and more.

11.20.2024 by L'OFFICIEL
Patou x Onitsuka Tiger

Fashion

Onitsuka Tiger and Patou Bring Balletcore to the Mexico 66 in New Collab

This limited-edition collaboration between Onitsuka Tiger and Patou blends sporty and feminine styles for the ultimate balletcore aesthetic. The new items, including the coveted sneakers, are available to shop in the U.S.

11.20.2024 by Grace Clarke
Snow covered mountains, photo by Deimagine, Getty Images

Travel & Living

Inside St. Moritz’s 2024 Art and Culture Boom

From luxury galleries to unique events on its frozen lake, St. Moritz's vibrant scene is evolving. 2024 marks a turning point as art and culture take center stage.

11.20.2024 by Monica Mendal
gucci campaign 2003

Fashion

12 Provocative Fashion Ads That Pushed the Limits

Advertising genius or marketing disaster? Either way, these fashion campaigns are nothing short of head-turners.

11.20.2024 by Courtney DeLong
Luna Luna Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.

L'Officiel Art

'Luna Luna' Debuts in NYC: Must-Visit Art Carnival With Basquiat and Haring

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy invites visitors to immerse themselves in a fantastical, artsy fairground with pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Keith Haring, and more.

11.20.2024 by Lacey Whitson
The Balenciaga archive, with some couture pieces by Creative Director Demna

Fashion

How Fashion Archives Preserve Luxury Brands' Legacy and Inspire Future Collections

Today more than ever, luxury fashion brands use archives to honor their heritage while inspiring modern designs. Learn how Chloé, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and others preserve their cultural legacies.

11.20.2024 by Cristina Manfredi
Britney x Versace 2003 dress

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Britney Spears' Iconic Versace 'Butterfly Dress'

Britney Spears’ iconic 2002 Versace butterfly dress remains a Y2K fashion symbol. Discover its legacy and how Blake Lively brought it back in 2024.

11.19.2024 by Lauren Levesque
Dua Lipa in New York. Photo: Getty Images.

Fashion

The 12 Best Faux Fur Coats to Keep Warm and Chic This Winter

From long coats to cropped jackets, explore faux fur styles to elevate your winter wardrobe while staying eco-conscious.

11.19.2024 by Lacey Whitson