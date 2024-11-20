The Top Resort 2025 Trends, From Fringe to Animal Prints
Resort 2025 brought bold denim-on-denim, fringe accents, and ‘60s vibes to the runway. Discover the standout moments from Gucci, Carolina Herrera, Alexander McQueen, and more.
