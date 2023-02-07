Related Articles

Fashion

9 Female-Owned Streetwear Brands to Keep on Your Radar

This Women’s History Month, L’OFFICIEL takes a look at the female-led streetwear labels making a name for themselves in the male-dominated fashion sector.

03.18.2021 by Tamara Jiji
Fashion

30 Black Designers Who Shaped Fashion History

From Ann Lowe to Telfar Clemens, L'OFFICIEL pays tribute to the Black designers who have changed fashion history and paved the way for other creatives of color through their innovative designs.

02.01.2023 by Alice Cavallo
Fashion

Givenchy Appoints Streetwear Designer Matthew Williams as New Creative Director

The iconic fashion house is embracing a new creative vision with an American designer.
06.15.2020 by L'Officiel USA

Fashion

Why Are TikTokers Hating on Streetwear?

Call it naiveté, or call it elitism. Either way, creators are ensuring streetwear gets the respect it deserves. 

02.07.2023 by Julia Demer
Fashion

11 Must-Have Lingerie Sets to Add to Your Collection

Whether you're in a comfortable pair of matching briefs or a sexy lingerie set, feel strong and confident in these eight luxurious picks for your new bedtime attire.

02.07.2023 by Adrian Pereda
Fashion

Looking Back at Supermodels Through the Decades

From Kate Moss to Bella Hadid, here's a rundown of major supermodels in each decade of fashion. 

02.07.2023 by Sofia Mosier
Travel & Living

7 Interior Design Trends to Spice Up Your Home in 2023

2023 is the year of reblooming after a long, cold hibernation. Over the past few years, we have turned more towards functionality and simplicity, but, this year, we are filling our homes with color, texture, and ambiance—bringing our spaces back to life.

02.07.2023 by Lina Levein
Pop culture

A Deep Dive into Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

L'OFFICIEL looks into Leonardo DiCaprio's controversial relationship timeline.

02.07.2023 by Skylar Elizabeth
Pop culture

Every Kardashian-Jenner Family Business Venture

From the racks of Dash to the body-shaping styles from Skims, here's a roundup of every business started by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

02.07.2023 by Courtney Mason
Shopping

14 Scandinavian Brands to Shop the Scandi Girl Look

With Copenhagen Fashion Week on our minds, explore some of the biggest Scandi brands to shop now. 

02.07.2023 by Faith McGuinness
Beauty

6 Best Products to Lighten Your Hair at Home

Give yourself the blonde tresses of your dreams—no salon visit necessary—with these six lightening products.
02.07.2023 by Hannah Amini