Zerina Akers Streamlines Holiday Shopping with Digital Storefront on The List App
The celebrity stylist tells L'OFFICIEL all about creating a festive shopping edit on The List's new "social commerce" app, and what trends to shop this season.
Star of the rebooted Gossip Girl and one of Chanel’s youngest ambassadors, Whitney Peak sparkles—on screen and here, in Chanel’s high jewelry collection dedicated to the timeless No. 5, as she speaks to L'OFFICIEL about playing Zoya, moving to New York City, and attending her first fashion week.