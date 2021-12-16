Fashion

Zerina Akers Streamlines Holiday Shopping with Digital Storefront on The List App

The celebrity stylist tells L'OFFICIEL all about creating a festive shopping edit on The List's new "social commerce" app, and what trends to shop this season.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw
dance pose leisure activities clothing apparel silk sari person human

Tags

blackownedeverythingzerinaakersthelistshopping

Related Articles

clothing apparel bonnet hat wood person human

Fashion

Black Owned Everything Takes Over Nordstrom x Nike Space

Black Owned Everything founder and Beyoncé's stylist Zerina Akers partners with the mega-retailer to bring Black designers to the forefront. 

10.22.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
clothing apparel evening dress robe gown fashion person human

Fashion

7 Celebrity Stylists Leading Gen Z's Fashion Vanguard

Discover the celebrity stylists that are driving forces of young Hollywood's best-dressed.

10.26.2021 by Maia Torres
clothing apparel sleeve person human

Fashion

The Best Up-And-Coming Brands to Shop This Holiday Season

Tired of holiday shopping at the same old stores? We round up a few designers you may not know yet.

12.12.2021 by Sophie Lee

Recommended posts for you

finger person human

Beauty

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Type of Beauty Junkie

Here's all the best buys for the beauty-obsessed individuals on your holiday shopping list.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Lee

Film & TV

Hulu Releases Glance at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout follows the doomed saga of America's Most Notorious Girl Boss. 

12.16.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
dance pose leisure activities clothing apparel silk sari person human

Fashion

Zerina Akers Streamlines Holiday Shopping with Digital Storefront on The List App

The celebrity stylist tells L'OFFICIEL all about creating a festive shopping edit on The List's new "social commerce" app, and what trends to shop this season.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw
tree plant person human

Fashion

How to Add the Craftcore Aesthetic to Your Wardrobe

This DIY-inspired aethetic is taking over. Here's how to sprinkle the trend into your outfits.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Lee
hair face person human

Film & TV

2021 Was a Year of Firsts for 'Gossip Girl' Star Whitney Peak

Star of the rebooted Gossip Girl and one of Chanel’s youngest ambassadors, Whitney Peak sparkles—on screen and here, in Chanel’s high jewelry collection dedicated to the timeless No. 5, as she speaks to L'OFFICIEL about playing Zoya, moving to New York City, and attending her first fashion week.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw
handbag accessories accessory bag

Fashion

Hermès 'MetaBirkin' NFTs Sell for Record Prices

Hermès' new line of exclusive Birkin bags combine digital entrepreneurship with a more sustainable vision.

12.15.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
person human clothing apparel

Fashion

H&M's New Circular Design Story Collection Prioritizes Sustainable Fashion

H&M is introducing a collection that tells the story of the circular fashion, made from recycled and sustainably sourced materials.

12.15.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania
clothing apparel

Beauty

10 Special NYC Beauty Treatments to Gift

From glow-enhancing facials to personalized acupuncture, give the gift of R&R.

12.14.2021 by Sophie Shaw