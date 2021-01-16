Vincent Cassel: "By Wearing a Mask, One Can Reveal the Most About Oneself"

To commemorate the release of the latest on-screen adaptation of 'Vidocq,' Vincent Cassel (the leading man tapped to play Paris’ most notorious delinquents-turned-detective), had but one wish: to meet philosopher Raphaël Enthoven. Indeed the connection proved to be as cordial as it was immediate between the unofficial emperor of Paris—also, coincidentally, the title of Jean-Francois Richet film in which Cassel stars—and the prince of philosophy (though Enthoven might reject being labelled as such). Thus, it was in a grand Parisian brasserie, across a warm wood fire, that Cassel’s wish was fulfilled.