Pop culture

A History of Parisian Nightlife, from '20s Speakeasies to Y2K Clubs

The legacy of French nightlife began with clandestine wartime speakeasies, emerged into the mainstream, went back underground, and finally blossomed into unabashed public revelries.

Published 09.17.2021 by Simon Liberati
Last updated on 09.21.2021
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Cabaret show at the Lido in 1975, Photo by Michel Ginfray via Getty Images

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