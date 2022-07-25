Pop culture

Joey King's Style Evolution

L'OFFICIEL takes a look at Joey King's style over the years from Ramona and Beezus to Bullet Train

07.25.2022 by Skylar Elizabeth
Joey King on a red carpet for Bullet Train wearing a black jumpsuit by Balenciaga and a pink bob haircut.

Tags

styleactress

Related Articles

westwood california person human fashion evening dress gown robe clothing apparel

Fashion

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens' Early 2000s On-Screen Style Evolution

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stole Americans' hearts with their joint appearance as Michelle Tanner in the beloved sitcom Full House in 1987. Since then, the pair have made the shift from TV and movie stars to fashion icons—here's a look back at the first leg of their journey. 

06.13.2022 by Noor Lobad
clothing apparel female person human woman skirt footwear

Fashion

Megan Fox’s Style Evolution

On Fox’s 37th birthday, L’OFFICIEL looks back on the actress' style evolution from challenging Old Hollywood bombshells of the past to embracing the emergence of streetwear.

05.16.2021 by Nicolette Salmi
clothing apparel sleeve long sleeve person human female sweater dress

Film & TV

Star-on-the-Rise Joey King Has Got the Range

In what may be her crowning achievement to date, Joey King's performance in Hulu's 'The Act' is certain to get Hollywood's seal of approval.
12.08.2018 by Simon Liberati

Recommended posts for you

person human clothing apparel

Fashion

10 Celebrity Boating Outfits For Summering In Style

From Beyoncé to Bella Hadid, here's our favorite seafaring celeb looks.

07.25.2022 by Lauren Gruber
clothing apparel person human evening dress fashion gown robe plant

Fashion

8 Ways to Wear a Silk Scarf

From tying a silk scarf into a handbag to wearing one as a top, there's endless possibilities. 

07.25.2022 by Addison Aloian
Joey King on a red carpet for Bullet Train wearing a black jumpsuit by Balenciaga and a pink bob haircut.

Pop culture

Joey King's Style Evolution

L'OFFICIEL takes a look at Joey King's style over the years from Ramona and Beezus to Bullet Train

07.25.2022 by Skylar Elizabeth
elon musk and grimes

Pop culture

Elon Musk's Complete Dating History

The Tesla founder has had a slew of high-profile relationships and love interests. 

07.25.2022 by Dana Perelberg
Dylan O'Brien, with a blonde buzzcut, holds a small dog.

Pop culture

5 Times Dylan O'Brien Broke the Internet

His fans are Not Okay. 

07.25.2022 by Alyssa Grabinski
person human shoe clothing footwear sunglasses accessories cream food dessert

Fashion

The Summer Sunglass Edit

From fresh off the runway to vintage Y2k revivals—here are the top 10 sunglasses of the season.

07.15.2022 by K Miller
A woman holds a dry brush.

Beauty

6 At-Home Lymphatic Drainage Hacks

The days of puffy faces and inflamed bodies are gone. 

07.25.2022 by Alyssa Grabinski
Rihanna wearing a pink top on the Fenty Beauty red carpet

Beauty

The Top 10 Must-Have Fenty Beauty Products

Bringing inclusivity to the beauty industry, see the best raved about products from Rihanna's trailblazing cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty.

07.25.2022 by Courtney Mason