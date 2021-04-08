Travel & Living

The Secret to Chateau Marmont's Staying Power

We revisit the Chateau's legendary past with current owner André Balazs, as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.
Published 03.01.2019 by Joseph Akel
Last updated on 04.08.2021
light neon lighting

Tags

hotelholidays

Related Articles

clothing apparel overcoat coat person human trench coat

Fashion

Chanel Métiers D'Art 2021 Takes Over a French Renaissance Castle

Virginie Viard's latest collection pays homage to the spirit of the Renaissance woman.
01.19.2021 by Sophie Shaw
clothing person dress evening dress gown robe fashion female woman wedding gown

Trips

5 Castles To Rent For Your Next Vacation

It’s official. You don't need to be royalty to live in a castle—at least, for a little while. The pre, current and post-Royal Wedding hype has inspired a sudden surge in the number of castles listed on AirBnB. From a chateau in Bordeaux and a 14th century castle in Tuscany to a fortress in the United States, here are the five most popular properties.
01.16.2021 by Redação
building architecture castle outdoors plant

Travel & Living

This $9.8 Million Connecticut Castle Has Major 'Bridgerton' Vibes

Grab your horse and buggy—this New England castle brings the Regency aesthetic of Netflix's "Bridgerton" to life.
02.09.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

copenhagen people person adult female woman sandal speaker walking shoe hat

Fashion

The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.

08.07.2026 by Aemilia Madden
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
Dress THOM BROWNE

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Photo via Instagram/@giangsaigon2024.

Music

Press Play on the Past: Vintage Tech Is Trending Again

The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
paris crowd person people mobile phone fashion shoe shorts handbag audience necklace

Fashion

6 Brands From Copenhagen Fashion Week to Keep on Your Radar

From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.

08.07.2026 by Lauren Gruber
green and white striped swim shorts and white bandeau bikini top

Fashion

This Summer, Swim Shorts Are Making A Splash As A Defining Trend

Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around. 

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp