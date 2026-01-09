Travel & Living

Hôtel Pilgrim: A 1970s Sanctuary In The Cosmopolitan Heart Of Paris

This intimate four-star retreat in the Left Bank merges retro modernism, curated artworks, and modern wellness within a storied Parisian neighborhood.

Published 01.09.2026 by L'OFFICIEL USA
paris hotels : best hotels in paris
Hôtel Pilgrim, photography by Christophe Bielsa courtesy of Hôtel Pilgrim.

Tags

hotelparistravelarts

Related Articles

paris coat jacket pub bar counter adult female person woman necklace bench

Travel & Living

14 Must-See Paris Restaurants for the Fashion Set

From Gigi Hadid at Gigi Paris to Sienna Miller at Caviar Kaspia, these are the favorite Paris restaurants fashion folk visit anytime they are in the city of lights. You can too.

03.14.2024 by Pia Bello
model in paris eiffel tower

Travel & Living

The Ultimate French Girl Guide to Visiting Paris

All that's left to plan are your outfits.

09.30.2025 by Caroline McKenzie
emerging french designers

Fashion

10 Must-Know French Designers Leaving Their Mark on Fashion

Meet the designers having an impact on fashion today, in Paris and beyond.

09.30.2022 by Laure Ambroise

Recommended posts for you

industry season 4 premiere; industry cast hbo

Film & TV

'Industry' Star Myha’la Is Ready For a Redemption Season

The star of HBO's buzzy finance drama Industry discusses her excitement for the newest season, her personal acting process, and her love for theater. 

01.10.2026 by Carrie Wittmer
noah wyle young photos er the pitt

Pop culture

Young Photos of Noah Wyle

Decades later, all of us are still in love with Noah Wyle, and yes, we’re once again emotionally invested in him as a doctor.

01.10.2026 by Grace Clarke
people we meet on vacation movie : people we meet on vacation movie vs book details : books movies like people we meet on vacation

Film & TV

The 'People We Meet On Vacation' Movie Is Finally Here

Emily Henry's novel has made its way to the silver screen at long last.

01.09.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
city architecture building hotel urban road street gate

Travel & Living

Hôtel Pilgrim: A 1970s Sanctuary In The Cosmopolitan Heart Of Paris

This intimate four-star retreat in the Left Bank merges retro modernism, curated artworks, and modern wellness within a storied Parisian neighborhood.

01.09.2026 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Kate Middleton with husband Prince William. Getty Images.

Pop culture

Rare Young Photos Of Kate Middleton To Feed Your Early 2000s Nostalgia

See rare moments of young Kate Middleton captured from her life before she became a member of the British royal family.

01.09.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Black leather boots with silver heels

Shopping

Are Freaky Boots Fashion’s Next Wardrobe Essential?

Peculiar shoes are suddenly everywhere, and unconventional silhouettes are quickly becoming the new conventional.

01.09.2026 by Trinidad Alamos
gucci la famiglia collection : demna gucci collection

Fashion

Gucci's Highly Anticipated La Famiglia Collection Has Finally Hit Stores

The campaign offered a bold, sophisticated vision of Gucci's future—and now it can be all yours. 

01.08.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
albright fashion library : celebrity red carpet fashion : archival red carpet dresses : celebrities in archival vintage clothing : where to find vintage designer clothing los angeles new york city

Fashion

Inside Hollywood's Favorite Style Archive, The Albright Fashion Library

The Albright family spends $1 million a year on designer acquisitions for their beloved showrooms, the Albright Fashion Library. But it’s their generous spirit that keeps celebrities and stylists coming back… well, that and the vintage Tom Ford Gucci.

01.08.2026 by Faran Krentcil