Hôtel Pilgrim: A 1970s Sanctuary In The Cosmopolitan Heart Of Paris
This intimate four-star retreat in the Left Bank merges retro modernism, curated artworks, and modern wellness within a storied Parisian neighborhood.
This intimate four-star retreat in the Left Bank merges retro modernism, curated artworks, and modern wellness within a storied Parisian neighborhood.
The Albright family spends $1 million a year on designer acquisitions for their beloved showrooms, the Albright Fashion Library. But it’s their generous spirit that keeps celebrities and stylists coming back… well, that and the vintage Tom Ford Gucci.