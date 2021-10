Gucci's Latest Fragrance Is like an Italian Daydream

What happens when a motley crew of editors and influencers travel to Florence, Italy, for the launch of Nettare di Fiori—the third installment of Gucci’s Bloom fragrance family? Garden tours galore, a night at the opera, and an intimate chat with noted master perfumer Alberto Morillas, who partnered with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele to create the enchanting—and intimate—new scent.