Film & TV

Who Is Chase Infiniti? The 'One Battle After Another' Star Sweeping 2026's Awards Season

From One Battle After Another to Apple TV+'s insatiable legal thriller Presumed Innocent, Chase Infiniti's 2026 awards season nominations are not to go unseen.

01.08.2026 by Malcia Greene
Fashion

Inside Hollywood's Favorite Style Archive, The Albright Fashion Library

The Albright family spends $1 million a year on designer acquisitions for their beloved showrooms, the Albright Fashion Library. But it’s their generous spirit that keeps celebrities and stylists coming back… well, that and the vintage Tom Ford Gucci.

01.08.2026 by Faran Krentcil
Film & TV

Everything To Know About the 2026 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes return this Sunday with Nikki Glaser hosting, major awards on the line, and plenty of red carpet moments ahead.

01.07.2026 by Grace Clarke

Fashion

See All Of The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

From Olandria Carthen to Lisa, the industry's favorite stars stepped out in an array of ultra-chic looks.

01.11.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Fashion

Olandria Carthen Radiates Classic Hollywood Glamour On The 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The Love Island USA star brought her sartorial A game to the highly anticipated awards show.

01.11.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Fashion

‘Heated Rivalry’ Boys Turn Up the Heat at the 2026 Golden Globes

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie graced the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. See their looks here. 

01.11.2026 by Grace Clarke
Music

Looking Back On David Bowie's Legacy In Fashion, Film, And Music

2026 marks the 10-year anniversary of the star's passing.

01.11.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Pop culture

Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

In Owen Thiele's popular podcast, In Your Dreams, Kendall Jenner gets real about her life, wellness, and plastic surgery. 

01.10.2026 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Fashion

All Of The Engagement Ring Trends Set To Take Over 2026

Because there's no better way to ring in the new year than talking bling. 

01.10.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Jennifer Lawrence’s 2013 Golden Globes Dior Moment

As Jennifer Lawrence heads into the 2026 Golden Globes with a Best Actress nomination for Die My Love, we look back at the coral Dior couture gown that marked her first win. 

01.10.2026 by Grace Clarke
Film & TV

'Industry' Star Myha’la Is Ready For a Redemption Season

The star of HBO's buzzy finance drama Industry discusses her excitement for the newest season, her personal acting process, and her love for theater. 

01.10.2026 by Carrie Wittmer