Ellery Couture Spring 2018

Ellery had a major first this season. The Australian brand with a cult following presented its first couture show alongside a pre-fall ready-to-wear collection. It was the second time the line had presented in Paris, and suiting, chunky capes and draped dresses dominated the runway—plus, some new silhouettes that might take the top tier place of “most wanted” in lieu of the brand’s signature wide flare trousers. Here, our show notes for the collection.