Missoni Men's Spring 2019

In his frantic race for victory at the Paris-Dakar, the Missoni man shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to style. Between race-inspired checker patterns given the Missoni treatment, the vibe was all-encompassing of both bikers and polo players. Overall, the collection exuded a sense of relaxed elegance, refusing to be confined by your definition of fashion.