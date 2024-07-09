Meet The Next Influencer To Watch Out For: Michael Rubin's Daughter, Kylie Rubin
After two appearances at the annual White Party at just 18 years old, Rubin seems to be slowly but surely creating a platform as a social media personality on the rise.
After two appearances at the annual White Party at just 18 years old, Rubin seems to be slowly but surely creating a platform as a social media personality on the rise.
Known for its iconic one-liners, certified cult-classic status, and fiercely devoted fanbase, The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most emblematic films of the 21st century—thanks in part to its fabulous wardrobe and statement-making sartorial choices.