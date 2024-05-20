Loewe Announces Its Craft Prize 2024 Winner
Discover the groundbreaking artworks celebrated at the prestigious Loewe Craft Prize 2024 exhibition, currently on display at Palais de Tokyo, Paris, until June 9th.
Discover the groundbreaking artworks celebrated at the prestigious Loewe Craft Prize 2024 exhibition, currently on display at Palais de Tokyo, Paris, until June 9th.
Worn by stars of the film, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor, the iconic tee was a major presence during the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film, Challengers. After the release of the film, fans discovered that the history of the cult slogan tee dates back to the 1960s.