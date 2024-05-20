Loewe Announces Its Craft Prize 2024 Winner

Loewe's "I Told Ya" Shirt, as Seen in "Challengers" is Already The Shirt of Summer 2024

Worn by stars of the film, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor, the iconic tee was a major presence during the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film, Challengers. After the release of the film, fans discovered that the history of the cult slogan tee dates back to the 1960s.