Men's

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake's New Collection Merges Modernity with Classic Design

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake brings authentic and detailed design into the digital age with its Fall/Winter 2021 collection.
Published 01.22.2021 by Alexa Dark
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Models Ice-skated into Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Men's Show

Titled Peculiar Contrast, Perfect Light, Virgil Abloh's Fall/Winter 2021 runway show for Louis Vuitton began with a frosty film, with models ice-skating from a tundra into an Instagram-friendly indoor ambiance and wearing tailored-made clothes ready for tourism with performances by Mos Def and Saul Williams.
01.22.2021 by Joshua Glass

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