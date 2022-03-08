How Brands Are Celebrating International Women's Day 2022
Happy International Women's Day! Join L'OFFICIEL as we recognize designers and brands working to honor the incredible achievements of women around the world and empower the next generation.
Happy International Women's Day! Join L'OFFICIEL as we recognize designers and brands working to honor the incredible achievements of women around the world and empower the next generation.
The world of jewelry was, for a long time, the domain of men. But throughout the twentieth century, exceptional women have taken control and revolutionized the codes of the most prestigious houses. Meet the women who changed it all.