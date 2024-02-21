L'Officiel Art

A New Exhibition at the New Museum Celebrates Legendary Art Pioneer Judy Chicago

At the dawn of her 85th birthday, Judy Chicago, an art pioneer and fervent feminist, is celebrated through Judy Chicago: Herstory at the New Museum in New York.

02.21.2024 by L'OFFICIEL Paris
quilt art collage person face head

Tags

artistsexhibitionartmuseum

Related Articles

adult female person woman dress formal wear long sleeve fashion skirt coat

Fashion

The Immortal ‘90s and Its Everlasting Impact

The decade of simplicity and individuality pulls on the heartstrings of designers and the public today.

02.21.2024 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard
art gallery art flooring bench furniture floor

L'Officiel Art

Where to See Art Around the World this Summer

Calling all art lovers: L'OFFICIEL walks you through eight different art exhibitions happening around the world this season, as well as what to do in your free time, and what hotels to stay at. 

06.16.2022 by Alexis Schwartz
shirt clothing apparel person human home decor hat

L'Officiel Art

Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil

With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.

07.26.2021 by Interview by Hans Ulrich Obrist

Recommended posts for you

Victor Wembanyama for Louis Vuitton. Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Fashion

Rising Basketball Star Victor Wembanyama Is Louis Vuitton’s Newest Ambassador

The French NBA rookie is announced as the fashion house's newest ambassador.

02.20.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
quilt art collage person face head

L'Officiel Art

A New Exhibition at the New Museum Celebrates Legendary Art Pioneer Judy Chicago

At the dawn of her 85th birthday, Judy Chicago, an art pioneer and fervent feminist, is celebrated through Judy Chicago: Herstory at the New Museum in New York.

02.21.2024 by L'OFFICIEL Paris

Beauty

Victoria Beckham Beauty Leans Into Double Cleansing for Optimal Skin

Victoria Beckham collaborates with renowned skin expert, Melanie Grant, to formulate the Daily Cleansing Protocol.

02.21.2024 by Pauline Borgogno
adult female person woman dress formal wear long sleeve fashion skirt coat

Fashion

The Immortal ‘90s and Its Everlasting Impact

The decade of simplicity and individuality pulls on the heartstrings of designers and the public today.

02.21.2024 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard
Fendi Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show. Photo courtesy of WireImage.

Fashion

Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Marries the Londoner and the Roman

In Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, Kim Jones brings in an English influence while maintaining Italian style. 

02.21.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
beachwear clothing person sitting adult female woman pants shoe furniture

Fashion

7 Destination Fashion Shows in 2024

From Gucci in London to Louis Vuitton in Shanghai, check out where luxury brands are setting sail for their upcoming collections. 

02.21.2024 by Grace Clarke
Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Fashion

Decoding the Anatomy of the LV Diamonds Collection

The LV Monogram Star diamonds, an essential piece to the LV Diamonds Collection, celebrate the Monogram Flower motif as a true emblem of eternity.   

02.21.2024 by L'OFFICIEL Singapore
Zendaya as Rue from Euphoria in a dark blue jacket

Film & TV

Are the 'Euphoria' Kids Off to College? Here's Everything We Know About Season 3

With Season 3 hopefully on the horizon, here's everything we know about the upcoming season of the iconic HBO series. 

02.20.2024 by Stevie Rowley