A New Exhibition at the New Museum Celebrates Legendary Art Pioneer Judy Chicago
At the dawn of her 85th birthday, Judy Chicago, an art pioneer and fervent feminist, is celebrated through Judy Chicago: Herstory at the New Museum in New York.
At the dawn of her 85th birthday, Judy Chicago, an art pioneer and fervent feminist, is celebrated through Judy Chicago: Herstory at the New Museum in New York.
With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.