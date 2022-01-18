JW Anderson Throws Kaleidoscopic Party for Men's Fall/Winter 2022, Pre-Fall 2022
Jonathan Anderson rediscovers his passion for fun and with JW Anderson's Fall/Winter 2022 men's collection and Pre-Fall 2022 women's collection.
Jonathan Anderson rediscovers his passion for fun and with JW Anderson's Fall/Winter 2022 men's collection and Pre-Fall 2022 women's collection.
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.