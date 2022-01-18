Related Articles

Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
Fashion Week

Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Reimagines the Roaring Twenties

Silvia Venturi Fendi unveils her own interpretation of the future with Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022.

01.15.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion

Jonathan Anderson on His Men's Spring/Summer 2022, Cruise 2022 Collections

The designer discusses JW Anderson's Men's Spring/Summer 2022 and Cruise 2022 collections while reflecting on the state of adolescence today.

06.23.2021 by Simone Vertua

Music

2022 Grammys Moves to Las Vegas for Rescheduled Date

This year's Grammy Awards will take place on April 3.

01.18.2022 by Alyssa Kelly

Fashion

The Best Tights for Winter

Layer up and keep warm this winter with a pair of tights.

01.18.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Pop culture

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears' Feud Might Have Just Reached a Cease-Fire

Amid the very public feud between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, things finally seem to be looking up.

01.17.2022 by Melissa Mae

Fashion

Second Life by Parade: A New Underwear Recycling Program

Inclusive and increasingly sustainable, Parade is launching a recycling program that gives back to consumers and the planet. 

01.18.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Beauty

Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, and More Spill their Best-Kept Skincare Secrets

Want that glowy, almost perfect skin celebrities are sporting? Look no further, as we round up all of the best-kept beauty secrets Hollywood’s biggest stars have to offer.

01.12.2022 by Melissa Mae
Travel & Living

See Where Lady Gaga Lived Before She Was Famous

Lady Gaga is one of today's most acclaimed artists with a list of mansions at her disposal, but she got her roots on the Lower East Side of New York City.

01.15.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil
Be Well

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Why She Stopped Drinking

Bella Hadid is, for the first time, celebrating Dry January, cutting her alcohol consumption throughout the month.

01.09.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil
Pop culture

Kanye West's Complete Dating History

A full look at all of the rapper's past romances, from his first public relationship to now. 

01.18.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair