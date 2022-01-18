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Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.17.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
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Fashion Week

Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Reimagines the Roaring Twenties

Silvia Venturi Fendi unveils her own interpretation of the future with Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022.

01.16.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
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Fashion

Jonathan Anderson on His Men's Spring/Summer 2022, Cruise 2022 Collections

The designer discusses JW Anderson's Men's Spring/Summer 2022 and Cruise 2022 collections while reflecting on the state of adolescence today.

06.23.2021 by Simone Vertua

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The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.

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All Of The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
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Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.06.2026 by Angelina Wang
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The Copenhagen Shopping Guide for Fashion Insiders

Navigate the city's fashion scene through its independent boutiques, coveted local labels, and best-kept vintage destinations.

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Natalie Portman Welcomes a New Era—For Herself and Miss Dior

The actor, director, and producer opens up about expecting her third child, returning to rom-coms, and the latest Miss Dior campaign.

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