Travel & Living

The Luxury Traveler's Guide to Miami

Welcome to Miami, the pearl of South Florida, where the confluence of cultures converges in an explosion of food, art, and style.

Published 12.06.2023 by Daniela Fernández Nazer
Maluma Miami restaurants museums shopping luxury
Maluma photographed by Pamela Hanson for L'OFFICIEL HOMMES USA Fall 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

miamimiamiartbaseltraveltravelinglivingrestaurantsdiningmuseumarttokArt Baselartworkluxury

Related Articles

people walking around art exhibition

Travel & Living

Who, What, Where: A Guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

As Miami Art Week approaches, take a look at the hottest exhibitions happening at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. 

12.08.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
black and white photo of clothes on mannequins in museum exhibit

Travel & Living

15 Must-See Museum Exhibits to Visit This Winter

As temperatures continue to drop and you're looking for indoor activities, look to these fashion and art exhibits around the world to pass the time this winter. 

01.26.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
sophie calle standing in green door

L'Officiel Art

In Picasso's Presence: Sophie Calle Reflects on Art, Life, and Creativity

With her highly personal takeover of the Musée Picasso—a bold exhibition that juxtaposes her own art and archival objects with the work of the museum’s legendary namesake—Sophie Calle reflects on a lifetime of creativity.

12.01.2023 by Fabia di Drusco

Recommended posts for you

copenhagen people person adult female woman sandal speaker walking shoe hat

Fashion

The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.

08.07.2026 by Aemilia Madden
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
Dress THOM BROWNE

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Photo via Instagram/@giangsaigon2024.

Music

Press Play on the Past: Vintage Tech Is Trending Again

The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
paris crowd person people mobile phone fashion shoe shorts handbag audience necklace

Fashion

6 Brands From Copenhagen Fashion Week to Keep on Your Radar

From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.

08.07.2026 by Lauren Gruber
green and white striped swim shorts and white bandeau bikini top

Fashion

This Summer, Swim Shorts Are Making A Splash As A Defining Trend

Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around. 

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp