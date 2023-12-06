Travel & Living

The Luxury Traveler's Guide to Miami

Welcome to Miami, the pearl of South Florida, where the confluence of cultures converges in an explosion of food, art, and style.

12.06.2023 by Daniela Fernández Nazer
Maluma Miami restaurants museums shopping luxury
Maluma photographed by Pamela Hanson for L'OFFICIEL HOMMES USA Fall 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

miamimiamiartbaseltraveltravelinglivingrestaurantsdiningmuseumarttokArt Baselartworkluxury

Related Articles

people walking around art exhibition

Travel & Living

Who, What, Where: A Guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

As Miami Art Week approaches, take a look at the hottest exhibitions happening at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. 

12.01.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
Chanel dresses winter museum exhibits

Travel & Living

13 Must-See Museum Exhibits to Visit This Winter

As temperatures continue to drop and you're looking for indoor activities, look to these fashion and art exhibits around the world to pass the time this winter. 

12.05.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
sophie calle standing in green door

L'Officiel Art

In Picasso's Presence: Sophie Calle Reflects on Art, Life, and Creativity

With her highly personal takeover of the Musée Picasso—a bold exhibition that juxtaposes her own art and archival objects with the work of the museum’s legendary namesake—Sophie Calle reflects on a lifetime of creativity.

12.01.2023 by Fabia di Drusco

Recommended posts for you

Fashion

Balenciaga Names Nicole Kidman as New Brand Ambassador

New global ambassador Nicole Kidman appeared at Maison Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show last night in Los Angeles.

12.03.2023 by Pauline Borgogno
coat jacket blazer person sitting adult male man face head

Fashion

Alessandro Vigilante Named New Creative Director at Rochas

Following Charles de Vilmorin's departure, Alessandro Vigilante has succeeded to the helm of the French fashion house.

12.04.2023 by Giorgia Cantarini
Hand holding nine jewels

Fashion

The Royal History of the House of Harry Winston

American jewelry house Harry Winston leans into a rich history of sourcing and designing exquisite gemstones for nobility for Royal Adornments, their latest High Jewelry collection.

12.04.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Maluma Miami restaurants museums shopping luxury

Travel & Living

The Luxury Traveler's Guide to Miami

Welcome to Miami, the pearl of South Florida, where the confluence of cultures converges in an explosion of food, art, and style.

12.06.2023 by Daniela Fernández Nazer
floor flooring indoors interior design room waiting room reception room living room bench altar

L'Officiel Art

Harry Nuriev Celebrates 10 Years of Crosby Studios at Design Miami/Paris

Multidisciplinary artist, designer, and architect Harry Nuriev celebrates 10 years of his Crosby Studio with a Carte Blanche project at Le Mobilier National for the first edition of Design Miami/Paris.

12.06.2023 by Baptiste Piégay
bestof topix london england face happy head person smile black hair dimples adult female woman

Fashion

Best Looks at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Stars from around the world arrived in London to celebrate this year's biggest achievements in fashion.

12.04.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Chanel dresses winter museum exhibits

Travel & Living

13 Must-See Museum Exhibits to Visit This Winter

As temperatures continue to drop and you're looking for indoor activities, look to these fashion and art exhibits around the world to pass the time this winter. 

12.05.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
Two women standing and smiling in a field with champagne glasses and French Bloom

Travel & Living

French Bloom's Alcohol-Free Wines Are the New Toast of the Town

Headed by two women, French Bloom is leading the movement of alcohol-free sparkling wine into the fashion and luxury world.

12.05.2023 by Marisa Meltzer